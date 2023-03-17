🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — A man from Philadelphia was arraigned Friday on allegations of a “grandparent” scam involving an elderly couple who surrendered nearly $10,000 in what they believe was bail to secure the jail release of a grandchild.

Cristopher Emmanuel Mauricio, 20, arrived at the Chase Road home of an elderly couple on June 21, 2022, to pick up $9,600, according to court records.

The elderly couple had been called by a make-believe lawyer who identified himself as Attorney Clary claiming their grandson had been jailed and needed bail money. During the phone call, a man reportedly to be the grandson said he couldn’t talk as his nose was broken, court records say.

The make-believe Attorney Clary got back onto the phone call, advising the elderly couple their grandson needed $9,600 and a bail bondsman would be at their residence in minutes.

The elderly man surrendered the cash in an envelope when Mauricio showed up driving a Honda with a Delaware paper license plate, court records say.

When the cash was allegedly turned over, Mauricio drove away and the make-believe lawyer hung up. The elderly man realized he was scammed when he called his actual grandson.

During the investigation, police in Jackson Township learned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies were investigating similar “grandparent” scams that allegedly involved Mauricio.

Mauricio was arrested on a similar offense by another law enforcement agency.

Police in court records say Mauricio claimed he was riding a subway in New York City when he was approached by a man he did not know asking if he wanted to make money. After Mauricio gave the unknown man his cellular number, he began receiving calls and text messages with instructions to pick up money at locations given to him, court records say.

Mauricio admitted, according to court records, he picked up a cash envelope at the Chase Street home in Jackson Township.

Mauricio was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of theft by deception, criminal use of communication facility, receiving stolen property and three counts of criminal conspiracy. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail on the charges filed by Jackson Township police but remains jailed on similar cases in other court districts.