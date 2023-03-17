🔊 Listen to this

Sheetz kicked off a week-long gas sale on St. Patrick’s day, assuring customers they won’t need to wear green to take advantage of the March “madness.”

The Altoona-based convenience store chain is reducing the price of its premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades (where available) to match the regular 87 prices.

The promotion runs until March 24. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuel grades through the Sheetz mobile app or website, according to a release issued Friday.

Sheetz operates more than 650 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.