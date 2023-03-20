🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Court officials are no longer seeking approval to relocate the Kingston offices of District Judge James Haggerty to the county-owned West Side Annex in Forty Fort/Wyoming.

Instead, the court has asked county council to approve a lease with Edwardsville to house the office at 59 Russell Street in the borough.

County Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh told council last week the West Side Annex proposal won’t be pursued through the state Supreme Court because some citizens, police and others expressed strong disapproval for a move outside the magisterial district during a required public hearing last month.

The space in Edwardsville falls within the 11-1-05 Magisterial District boundary and meets all requirements, including an ample parking area, Hindmarsh said.

The leasing of 4,500 square feet on Russell Street would cost $1,100 per month in the first year and $2,100 per month in the four remaining years of the agreement.

Relocation is necessary due to planned renovations in the Kingston municipal building currently housing the magisterial office.

Council discussed the lease request during last week’s work session and must vote at a future meeting for the agreement to take effect.

Weight limit

A proposed ordinance authorizing weight limits on county-owned roads was discussed at last week’s council work session.

County Operational Services Division Head Greg Kurtz told council the ordinance is needed as industry increases in the region because county-owned roads and bridges were not designed to withstand the heavy loads carried by trucks.

Haulers that want to carry loads above posted weight limits would have to obtain a permit approved by council and put up money to help compensate the county for damage, Kurtz said.

Load ratings must be determined by third-party engineering firms, he said.

Butler Township officials have recommended a 6-ton weight limit on county-owned Honey Hole Road, expressing concerns about further deterioration to the road surface, bridges and culverts from heavy truck traffic, he said.

Kurtz told council township police are willing to enforce the weight limit on Honey Hole Road, and similar enforcement agreements would be necessary if weight limits are imposed in other municipalities.

Approvals

Council unanimously voted last week on a budget ordinance to participate in the Whole-Home Repairs Program that will allow income-eligible county homeowners to seek grants to preserve their aging homes.

County Community Development Director Andrew Reilly said his office will issue a public announcement about the eligibility requirements and application process when all details are finalized. The county is set to receive at least $3.24 million from the state to fund the program, which is covered by a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan receipts.

Council also voted last week to continue leasing the McCarthy Realty Inc. property at Union and State streets in Wilkes-Barre for a total $1.77 million over five years to house human services offices. County Controller Walter Griffith had unsuccessfully urged council to further study a prior proposal to consolidate staff at the county-owned human services building on North Pennsylvania Avenue in the city so the leased space would not be necessary. Councilman Stephen J. Urban provided the lone vote against the McCarthy lease last week.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.