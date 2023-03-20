🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City police and the Pennsylvania State Police have put out a missing persons advisory on a man believed to be missing out of the city since Sunday.

Ray Dominguez Rodriguez, 27, was last seen in the area of North Washington Street at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to the advisory, which was shared by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Monday.

According to police, Dominguez Rodriguez’s family reported him missing on Sunday afternoon, ans said that he was “acting irrationally” before leaving the house.

Dominguez Rodriguez has a history of mental health issues, and is on medication for medical problems including diabetes, according to the advisory.

Police believe that Dominguez Rodriguez may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused. They said that, if encountered, Dominguez Rodriguez only speaks Spanish.

Dominguez Rodriguez is 5-foot-7, 215 lbs with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information on Dominguez Rodriguez is asked to call 911 or to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4200.