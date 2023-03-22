🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Martz Trailways came out on top in the Best Ground Travel Provider in the Mid-Atlantic region in Wanderu’s 2023 Passengers’ Choice Awards for Excellence in Ground Travel.

According to Bryn Culbert of Wanderu, the largest bus and train travel booking platform in North America, the awards recognize the bus and train companies that offered the best service over the past year based on reviews from travelers.

The Passengers’ Choice Awards are divided into four main groups, each containing several categories recognizing the various aspects of a traveler’s experience onboard a bus or a train.

Martz won:

• Best Ground Travel Provider in the Mid-Atlantic.

• The company also tied with Tripper Bus Co. for third place in Best Ground Travel Provider in the U.S., behind Concord Coach Lines and Amtrak.

• Martz finished second to Tour Express in the Most Helpful Crew category.

• In the Best On-Time Performance category, Martz finished tied for fourth with New York Trailways, behind Boston Express, OneX Bus and Badger Bus.

• Martz was third in Best Safety Measures category, behind The Canada Bus and OneX Bus.

Scott Henry, Martz CEO, said he and the company are honored to be named the Best Ground Travel Provider in the Mid-Atlantic and to be ranked among the top motorcoach companies in several other categories.

“What makes this designation most appreciated is the fact that these awards are passenger-driven,” Henry said. “This is largely due to our superlative staff, from our drivers to our maintenance crew, from our sales team to our support staff. They make us proud every day.

“We are humbled to carry on the legacy of the Martz name and to continue to provide superior service to our customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“But, in keeping with our mission statement and our core values, we will not rest on these laurels, but will continue to strive to provide even better service to the communities we serve.”

Culbert said the purpose of the awards is to keep people up-to-date on the best travel options out there, so I figured your audience would find this info very useful ahead of the spring & summer travel seasons.

In addition to ranking the best carriers in the rest of the U.S. & Canada, Wanderu has also identified the carriers that offer the industry’s best value for money, fleet quality, on-time performance, safety measures, WiFi, and other amenities.

The winners and honorees are determined by reviews that Wanderu users submitted evaluating the overall quality of their bus or train journeys.

“My favorite thing about the awards is the fact that they are based entirely on feedback we’ve gathered directly from people who have actually traveled with these bus and train carriers,” said Polina Raygorodskaya, co-founder and CEO of Wanderu. “That makes these accolades a genuine representation of the highest quality ground travel service available out there as experienced by the passengers themselves.”

For more information, visit www.wanderu.com/awards.

