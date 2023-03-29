🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — El Tikal Mexican Restaurant and Bar held its grand opening Tuesday afternoon immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

El Tikal is located inside the Odyssey Fitness building on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre. The restaurant is open to the public and customers do not have to be a member of Odyssey Fitness.

A balloon arch of green, white and red framed the entrance of El Tikal and streamers hung from the walls inside. DJ Donnie Evans provided music and entertainment.

Moments before the ribbon was cut, customers began pouring in, eager to try out the new restaurant.

El Tikal will be open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy hour will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, once the restaurant acquires its liquor license.

In celebration of the grand opening, El Tikal offered a $3 special on tacos as well as a ‘create your own combo’ meal for reduced price of $9.99.

Because El Tikal does not yet have its liquor license, customers were encouraged to BYOB. Non-alcoholic margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris, and Michaladas were also available.

Per a press release, the restaurant “was started with the idea of bringing the flavors of Mexican food to local customers.” The menu offers a wide variety of burritos, fajitas, salads and quesadillas, as well as wings and pasta. The restaurant is excited to add some Guatemalan food to the menu as well, said the press release.

Odyssey Fitness owner Greg Banks said he was “very excited” to have a new tenant in the building.

Greg Banks Jr. echoed his father’s sentiments, saying that the restaurant was “a good fit” for them.

El Tikal Mexican Restaurant and Bar is a family owned business. Manager Andres Gomez, originally from Guatemala, said it “feels very nice” to get to work with family every day.

“We’re family and also co-workers,” he said. “So, we’re a team.”

While this is El Tikal’s first location, Gomez is “looking forward” to opening more locations in the future.

The restaurant is a recipient of funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre grant program.