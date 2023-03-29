🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged with sharing and possessing child sexual abuse materials in 2014 and 2015 was sentenced to up to eight years in state prison.

Carson Dalkeath Gollab, 52, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives and the state Office of Attorney General Child Predator Unit when they executed a search warrant at an Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, apartment in June 2015. Gollab resided in the apartment from December 2014 through Feb. 5, 2015.

During that time, detectives and agents traced images of child sexual abuse materials were downloaded at the apartment.

A search of a Lenova laptop computer used by Gollab was found with 65 videos of pre-teen girls engaged in prohibited sexual acts, according to court records.

Videos varied in length as several videos were hours long, court records say.

Gollab allegedly told a tenant of the apartment to get rid of the laptop computer while he was incarcerated for an unrelated incident in Berks County.

Gollab fled the area after his bail was modified from $50,000 straight to unsecured at his Sept. 1, 2015, preliminary hearing.

Gollab was captured in early 2022. Information about Gollab’s apprehension could not be immediately obtained Wednesday morning.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Gollab to four-to-six years in state prison on four counts of dissemination of images involving children engaged in sex acts and 85 counts of child pornography. Gollab was also sentenced to 14 years probation and is required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Gollab pled guilty to the charges Dec. 12.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop prosecuted.