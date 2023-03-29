Three-time NCAA wrestling champion from PSU talks about career, faith and more

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — It’s a conversation between two Penn State grads that you won’t want to miss.

Tonight, OnTheStacks podcast host Bill Corcoran Jr. will present an exclusive interview with Bo Nickal, the three-time NCAA wrestling champion from Penn State University and current rising star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The interview debuts at 7:30 p.m. It can be seen on YouTube, and via the podcast’s partner page with Times Leader Media Group.

In his first exclusive interview following his debut on March 4, Nickal speaks about his transition from a winning career on the NCAA mat to a promising future in the Octagon as a top rated UFC fighter, including his next bout for International Fight Week.

But the deeply personal conversation also turns to Nickal’s upbringing, the role faith plays in his life, and his mother, who Nickal considers a hero.

“True success in life is more than just what you do for a living, Nickal said. It was so refreshing to have a genuine conversation with a fellow Nittany Lion. Bill has real purpose in his approach which fosters real discussions. I’m honored that OnTheStacks gave me the opportunity to talk about the roads that led me to where I am today.”

Such in-depth conversations have become a hallmark of Corcoran’s style.

He describes OnTheStacks as “an inspirational deep dive into the mindset of celebrities, entrepreneurs and high profile individuals on what makes them unstoppable, even when the odds are ‘stacked’ against them.”

The first episode launched as an audio podcast on March 3, 2020. On March 9, 2022, Corcoran added full video to the show starting with the 100th episode. His interview with Nickal is the 152nd installment of the series.

“It was cool to have a fellow PSU alum on the show who is doing really big things,” Corcoran said. “I’m proud to be able to share Bo’s message of purpose which goes far beyond mixed martial arts and the UFC; It’s inspiring to me and I think it will inspire anyone who’s fighting any type of battle in their life.”

Corcoran also hopes the interview will prove inspiring for young athletes, and especially anyone who has been a wrestler.

He doesn’t have to look far to find someone who shares that view.

“As a former D1 wrestler, I was thrilled to have Bo come on the show to share his inimitable story about his faith, family and promising fighting career,” said Jimmy T. Martin, Executive Producer and Advisor of OnTheStacks.

The powerful interview came about in a remarkably simple fashion.

Isaac Mensa, owner of Kingston sneaker store Gemini Kicks, was the subject of OnTheStacks Episode 139.

In a casual conversation after their interview, Mensa was telling Corcoran about how he had met fellow “sneakerhead” Nickal through his business. That conversation led to introductions, and ultimately to the interview that drops tonight.

“This episode was truly a team effort,” Corcoran said. “From Isaac Mensa introducing me to Bo, to Eric Curtis and Jimmy T. Martin for helping to produce the episode, Darren Elias with the photography, and Jerry Rizzo and Jim Olecki for providing post production support to help attract the attention of listeners all throughout the world.”

Literally.

As Corcoran points out, OnTheStacks is ranked in the top 2% of podcasts worldwide and is listened to in 34 countries on all seven continents.

The podcast is listed on Amazon Music’s Top 20 List for “Better Business,” podcasts alongside popular shows like “How I Built This,” “Masters Of Scale” and “The Diary Of A CEO.”

Weekly episodes drop each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

And, since last summer, OnTheStacks also partners with Times Leader Media Group, which provides links to episodes and related content at www.timesleader.com/onthestacks.