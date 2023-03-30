🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Heather Sincavage, Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery, this week said at the core of the gallery’s mission is to make art accessible to all.

“This means within our space, but also outside our walls,” Sincavage said.

On that note, Sincavage said she and the gallery are thrilled to partner with the Luzerne County Transportation Authority to integrate the visual arts into our everyday lives.

“Not only does it create a more beautiful community, it provides a spotlight on the rich talent in our region,” Sincavage said. “We look forward to featuring art made right here in Luzerne County.”

LCTA announced it has partnered with Sordoni Art Gallery to create the LCTA Arts Program that incorporates visual art into public transportation to enhance the experience of LCTA passengers and the communities LCTA serves.

“LCTA believes that art can be woven into public transportation to create a more enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing experience for passengers and the community as a whole,” said LCTA Executive Director Bob Fiume. “Integrating art into our shelters will make them inviting by enhancing their appearance. We are excited to partner with the Sordoni Art Gallery on this project, which will hopefully be just the first.”

Artists will be asked to submit original designs artwork to be displayed on two LCTA bus shelters. One of the shelters is located in Wilkes-Barre, and the second one will be at a new location in LCTA’s bus system. The artwork will be directly printed onto the glass back panels of the shelter.

The Sordoni Art Gallery will release the “Call for Artists” on April 10, with a June 9 deadline for artist submissions. Artist selection will be announced on July 1.

Shelter installation is expected to begin in October 2023.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.