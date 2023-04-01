🔊 Listen to this

COURTDALE — A large tree tumbled to the ground on Courtdale Avenue on Saturday afternoon, crashing into the back of a home.

There were no reported injuries and the pets inside the home at the time of the crash are safe.

A spate of damage calls came in from around the region as rain and heavy winds tore through the region in the late afternoon. When the tree fell, there was a moderate wind advisory in effect for Luzerne County from the National Weather Service.

“It was basically a strong wind that came through. It’s a pine tree that didn’t uproot — it just cracked,” said Larksville Fire Chief Bill Petriga.

Firefighters and emergency personnel blocked traffic from a portion of Courtdale Avenue while the situation was being cleared.