WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged by Hanover Township police on burglary related offenses is also facing allegations he threatened a student at Wilkes University.

Max August Liebetrau, 22, of South River Street, entered the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center on South River Street, approached a female student during theater practice and told her he wanted to send a message to a male student on March 30, according to court records filed by Wilkes University Police.

Liebetrau told the female student, “you need to send (male student’s name) a message right (expletive) now, and tell him he needs to stay away from what is mine or I’ll (expletive) kill him. Tell him right (expletive) now. Get in the theater and tell him that right now,” court records say.

The female student told campus police she relayed the message to the male student.

The male student claimed he had not spoken to Liebetrau in nearly two years and had no idea what Liebetrau was talking about, court records say.

Campus police in court records said Liebetrau sent a social media post to the male student that was “verbal gibberish” but at the end of the post wrote, “sweet dreams.”

As campus police were speaking with the female and male students, Liebetrau contacted campus police communications requesting to be let inside a residence hall. Campus police learned Liebetrau is a former student at the university and left behind personal property including his birth certificate, a dead rodent, a book of the Gospel, a butcher type knife and a note stating, “Hell is empty” scattered near a backpack on a side porch of the residence hall, court records say.

Wilkes University police filed charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment against Liebetrau with District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre.

Hanover Township police said they charged Liebetrau with burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, theft and false identification to law enforcement for an incident on Somerset Drive on Saturday.

Details of the alleged burglary were not available Monday morning.