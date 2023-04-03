🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Monday introduced a pair of bills aimed at expanding air travel opportunities for individuals living in middle America, while simultaneously reducing congestion at the country’s major airports.

Meuser, R-Dallas, introduced the Essential Air Service Reform Act and was joined by U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., in introducing the Supporting Middle America’s Airports Act.

The Supporting Middle America’s Airports Act would reopen applications for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program for three years, allowing small, rural airports to receive greater support for providing air service.

The Essential Air Service Reform Act would modify key provisions of the Essential Air Service program to reduce the overall cost of the program, setting it on a more fiscally responsible course.

“For too long, families in rural areas have been forced to travel several hours and 100+ miles to airports in big cities,” Meuser said. “These bills will not only expand access to air service to millions of Americans, but they will also serve as the answer to the congestion issues at major airports — all while using existing infrastructure.”

Meuser said in the wake of COVID, travelers experienced the frustrations of an airport past capacity, and the influx of routes and passengers has clearly stretched the FAA’s capabilities to the limits.

“By opening up additional opportunities for regional airports to expand, it is my hope we can restore commercial flights in Williamsport and make air travel more convenient and stress-free for all Americans,” Meuser said. “These bills are a win for travelers in Districts like ours and will benefit the economies of rural communities across the country.”

Trone added, “It’s about time we gave rural communities their fair share in federal airport funding opportunities. Not only will these grants and programs allow more folks to access air service, but they also create good-paying jobs and boost local tourism. This is a win-win for Marylanders, and I’m proud to support our airports through this legislation.”

