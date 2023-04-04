🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police charged Shamone Sherise Rodgers with leaving her three children unsupervised inside her apartment while she went outside to vandalize her own vehicle early Monday morning, according to court records.

Police responded to Emunah Manor Apartments on North Sherman Street for a report a woman was smashing a vehicle with a brick at 12:43 a.m.

Officers encountered a woman, identified as Rodgers, holding a metal fork and screaming acting in an erratic manner, court records say.

Police in court records say Rodgers dropped the fork and had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her.

Rodgers allegedly told officers she destroyed her own vehicle, a BMW, which had a muffler through the back window, a shattered front windshield and scratches on the hood, trunk and side panels, and side view mirrors broken off.

Officers detained Rodgers for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

While in custody, Rodgers allegedly started crying saying she needed to get home to her children.

Officers went to Rodgers’ apartment finding an open door, an 8-month old in a playpen, a toddler sitting on a couch and another child sleeping, court records say.

A neighbor told police she took it upon herself to watch the children when Rodgers was away from her apartment.

Police said Luzerne County Children & Youth Services took custody of the children when attempts to reach Rodgers’ paramour were unsuccessful.

Rodgers, 42, was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Central Court on two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.