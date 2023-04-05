🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation has announced its inaugural Community Champions.

These awards, inspired by the Foundation’s weekly news column, seek to highlight individuals in our community who make a difference to each of us living in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s no secret what makes Luzerne County a great place to live — it’s the people,” said Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri. “These Community Champions each exemplify service, leadership and compassion for those in need. They are ‘roll up the sleeves and get the job done’ type of people and we are honored to stand next them.”

The winners were nominated by members of the community through an open voting process on the Foundation’s website.

Volunteer Champion — Alan K. Stout

Stout is the Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The former newspaper man is an active volunteer serving as a writer and executive producer for the recently released “Agnes” documentary that detailed the 1972 Flood. He was the organizer for the “Concert for a Cause” and now oversees the “Rockin the River” concert series in Wilkes-Barre. He is a former Little League coach and serves on the steering committee of the recently created Luzerne County Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Business Champion — DiscoverNEPA

DiscoverNEPA is a 10-county marketing organization powered by Mericle to encourage Northeastern Pennsylvania’s best and brightest to stay in the region, to promote local quality of life assets and communities, to recruit talented individuals to the region, and to assist local nonprofits by cultivating awareness and volunteerism; branding the region as one of the nation’s best places to live. They have thousands of followers on social media and provide free content to highlight Northeastern Pennsylvania nonprofits and businesses.

Nonprofit Champion — Volunteers in Medicine

Volunteers in Medicine, a Luzerne County nonprofit based in Wilkes-Barre, provides medical assistance for the uninsured and under-insured population of Northeastern Pennsylvania. In their 15 years of service, they have provided aid to thousands of Luzerne County residents in need of care. Led by Executive Director Kelly Ranieli and Founding Chair Dr. Susan Sordoni, they coordinate volunteer medical and dental personnel to support the needy.

40 Below Innovator Champion — Chris Bohinski

Bohinski is the co-host and Producer of WBRE’s PA Live! He is a consistent supporter and fan of dozens of local non-profits and schools. He gives of his time and talent to highlight people who help others in our community. A singer and music enthusiast, he most recently served as member of the Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent event and finished 3rd in the most recent Wilkes-Barre Dancing with Stars to support KISS theater.

The award winners will be honored at a dinner on April 13, at the Westmoreland Club. Tickets are still available.

For more information, call — 570-822-2065, or go to the website — www.luzfdn.org.

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grant-making, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.