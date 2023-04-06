🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Immediately after being arrested for possessing child sexual abuse materials in May 2022, a former Wilkes University student entered therapy and counseling.

An attorney for Shane Alexander Davidson, 23, of Shippensburg, said he continues counseling on a bi-weekly basis and has made great strides in becoming a law-abiding citizen.

“I understand the nature of all this; I understand this is not a victimless crime,” Davidson said at his sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday.

“I don’t wish to be here again,” Davidson added.

Davidson was arrested by agents with the Child Predator Unit of the state Office of Attorney General when a search warrant was served at his on-campus apartment on East South Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 5, 2022.

Davidson initially denied knowing anything about having child sexual abuse materials on his Twitter account, saying he could not access due to it being hacked, according to court records.

Court records say Davidson later admitted he had child sexual abuse materials on his cellular phone.

Agents analyzed Davidson’s cellular phone, finding at least 28 images of child pornography, court records say.

Davidson pled guilty to five counts of child pornography on Dec. 28, when 23 other counts of child pornography were withdrawn.

After he left college, Davidson and his attorney, Matthew T. Comerford, said the arrest and the nature of the charges will follow him for the rest of his life. Davidson said he is being trained to become a mechanic.

Comerford said the incident for Davidson seemed to be an, “aberration.”

Davidson could have faced a maximum of 15 months to five years in prison on the five child pornography counts.

Instead, Sklarosky recognized Davidson’s efforts at undergoing therapy and counseling, and acceptance of responsibility, sentencing him to 10 years probation.

Sklarosky did note he is concerned that defendants in child sexual abuse materials cases seem to be getting younger.

Davidson is subject to 15 years registration of his address as a sex offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

State deputy attorney generals Christopher John Jones and Angela Sperazza prosecuted.