WILKES-BARRE — By all intent and purposes, it was over before it began.

Luzerne County President Judge Micheal T. Vough denied parole for Gabriel Hernandez Mendez, 39, who is approaching his first of up to two years in prison on a vehicular homicide conviction.

Mendez pled guilty to the charge in relation to the hit and run crash of Hector Padilla, 15, while the teen was riding a bicycle on South Poplar Street in Hazleton on June 12, 2021.

Padilla died June 18, 2021, after he was removed from life support.

An autopsy revealed Padilla died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Mendez filed his own petition for parole March 8 indicating he is a good person, helps others and would be an asset to society.

Without hearing any argument from Mendez’s attorney, Edward M. Olexa, and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mantush, and without hearing from Padilla’s parents and family, Vough denied Mendez’s parole petition.

The petition for parole was denied as it was deemed premature.

Mendez was sentenced by Vough on April 26, 2022, to one-to-two years in prison to be served at the county correctional facility.

At the earliest Mendez could be eligible for parole would be when he reaches his minimum sentence of one year, which would be April 26, 2023.

When Vough denied parole, some of Padilla’s family hugged and sobbed in the courtroom.

Mendez could file another petition for parole once he completes the one year minimum sentence.