PITTSTON — Members of the Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigation’s Unit along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Maleke Griem, 42, on drug trafficking charges Thursday.

Police and drug agents served a search warrant at Griem’s apartment at 174 Parsonage St., allegedly cocaine and cash.

Griem was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola in Hazleton on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Griem was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 bail.

Assisting in the operation were police from Hughestown, Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre, and the state Office of Attorney General.