The Florida State Attorney’s Office announced vehicular homicide charges have been filed against the two drivers involved in a deadly wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a former Luzerne County woman in December.

Ava Fellerman, 20, daughter of Attorney Greg Fellerman, was one of three people killed when two vehicles collided head-on on State (Florida) Road 44 near DeLand on Dec. 11, 2022.

Ava Fellerman was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, class of 2020, and moved to Treasure Island, Fla., where she was attending the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Thomas Petry, 54, of Orange County, Fla., was operating a Toyota Tacoma against oncoming traffic when he crashed head-on with an Infiniti Q50, driven by Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Ava Fellerman and two passengers in Perkins’ vehicle, Kyle Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Alexandra Dulin, 21, known as Ali Spice, of Indianapolis, were killed, the Florida State Attorney’s Office reported.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office stated Perkins was traveling at approximately 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, Petry abandoned his wrecked Toyota and fled on foot.

Petry was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a single count of reckless driving.

Perkins was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and a single count of reckless driving.

By Ed Lewis