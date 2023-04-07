🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A popular Mexican-style restaurant in Conyngham plans to open a second location in Mountain Top.

The owner of the Brass Buckle is acquiring Junie G’s on South Main Street in Fairview Township and plans to begin operation under the new name in June.

Fairview Township supervisors earlier this week approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer from ALT/Tom Inc., Route 92, Harding, to JAY-JEN (The Brass Buckle) Inc., 27 S. Main St., Fairview Twp. following a brief public hearing on the move, which was unopposed.

Brass Buckle owner and general manager Jerry Seiwell spoke at the hearing, telling the supervisors that he expects to take possession of the Junie G’s property within a month.

Seiwell said his plans call for a family restaurant that serves alcohol, but he does not plan to operate a bar there. He plans to provide outdoor seating in a fenced area.

The original location, at 334 Main St., Conyngham, describes its menu as “Tex Mex and fusion or infused continental with southwest and Mexican flavors.” It is located in an early 19th century Rathskeller — not a basement, the website points out — at what was once known as the Conyngham Hotel.

As Seiwell looks to transfer the successful format to Mountain Top, he also plans to continue a popular Junie G’s tradition: breakfast.