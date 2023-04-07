🔊 Listen to this

A Florida man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in that state has been arrested in Hazleton, Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced Friday.

Juan Luis Henriquez-Caraballo, 45, of Kissimmee, was taken into custody in the 400 block of West Diamond Avenue at about 7 a.m., a release issued by Pugh stated.

According to the release:

The Kissimmee Police Department on March 18 investigated a shooting which left one man dead from multiple gunshots. In connection with that case, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Henriquez-Caraballo with homicide and related offenses, but were unable to locate him. KPD sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and the Hazelton Police Department arrested Henriquez-Caraballo without incident Friday morning.

The USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force worked jointly with the USMS Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hazleton Police Department, and their K-9 “Justice.”

Henriquez-Caraballo was turned over to the Hazleton Police Department pending judicial proceedings and extradition back to Florida.