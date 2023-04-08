Good Friday Stations of the Cross performance brings Easter reminder, nostalgia for parishioners

Masin Seriani, as Jesus Christ, sits on the lap of Tess Welles, as Mary, during a living Stations of the Cross performance at St. Aloysius Church on Good Friday evening.

WILKES-BARRE — There was not a single dry eye in St. Aloysius Church of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish on Friday night.

The parish put on a Living Stations of the Cross performance, in which young members of the church reenacted the events believed to have taken place before, during, and after Jesus Christ was crucified.

The hour-long performance followed 15 “stations,” or pivotal moments during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The stations began with Jesus being condemned to death and ended with his resurrection from the dead.

The event marked the 49th annual Living Stations of the Cross put on by St. Aloysius Church. For many members of the audience, the performance is an annual tradition.

Nicole Benson, whose nieces performed as one of the angels and a woman from Jerusalem, has a long history with the church.

“I have been coming here since I was little. My brother and I went to the school and then the church all these years,” said Nicole Benson, who performed in the event herself years ago.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ and the performance marks a long-standing tradition for the holiday.

The Living Stations of the Cross performance was complete with time-accurate costuming, musical numbers, and theatrical lighting.

Although the performers had very few lines, narrators Emily Lewis and Kristina Vidzicki shared sentiments at each station, driving home the message of the night: Jesus Christ gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Masin Seriani, who played the role of Jesus Christ, says the performance is something he looks forward to each year.

“It helps bring me back to the church and helps me remember what Jesus went through back then,” he said.

St. Aloysius Church will host Easter Mass on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.