🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The first and only person to have won six statewide elections in Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Monday announced he will seek a fourth 6-year term in the Senate.

In a news release announcing his decision, Casey, 62 of Scranton, said he has built a winning coalition made up of Pennsylvanians from Erie County to Delaware County and he said he stands ready to do that again in 2024.

“I won’t back down from any fight for communities and families across our Commonwealth,” Casey said. :I’m running for re-election because with so much on the line for Pennsylvania’s working families, I want to keep delivering results for Pennsylvania.

Casey said he feels there is still more work to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful corporate special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians a little bit easier.

Casey described himself as “a proven fighter for Pennsylvania families.” He listed some of his most notable accomplishments, including:

• Taking on China and protecting Pennsylvania jobs. He said he fought to pass the CHIPS Act to give American workers a leg up and is fighting back against unfair trade practices by China.

• Breaking through Washington gridlock to make a meaningful difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives. He said he fought to pass landmark legislation to cap the cost of insulin for seniors and expand access to veterans’ health care.

• Delivering investments and federal dollars back to Pennsylvania. He said he is bringing billions in infrastructure investments to the Commonwealth, including fully funding the Montgomery Locks and Dam project on the Upper Ohio in the first year of the infrastructure law.

• Standing up for Pennsylvania’s children and families — Casey said he is helping parents with the cost of raising kids by fighting to make child care more affordable and he’s keeping children safe by passing the STURDY Act, a law to strengthen safety standards to stop furniture accidents that have devastated too many families. He said he also fought to pass his bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act which helps ensure pregnant workers are treated fairly on the job.

• Fighting for our seniors — Casey said as the Chair of the Senate Aging Committee, he has been a relentless champion for seniors. He said he has stood up to Wall Street banks in order to protect pensions, and opposing efforts to privatize Social Security in the stock market.

The news release stated this:

“Bob Casey always stands up for working families, and that’s why Pennsylvanians trust him to fight for them in the Senate. He’s spent his life fighting against the ultra-wealthy and special interests that threaten Pennsylvania’s hardworking people — from countries like China that threaten our jobs, to big insurance companies that are raising our health care costs.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.