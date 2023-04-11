🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to hold its 8th annual EMPOWER NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by Geisinger, to be held at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions this Thursday, April 13, starting at 7:30 a.m.

And two national names will be hitting the stage this year with a record number of attendees nearing 800 expected.

Melissa Gilbert, who is best known for her role on the classic TV show “Little House On The Prairie,” is an Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, producer, and New York Times best selling, author.

Robyn Hatcher is an international speaker, communications expert, consultant, Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner, and “recovering” actor. Hatcher is a veteran at training and coaching thousands of business professionals to help them elevate their personal impact, improve communication, reduce conflict, and decrease HR drama.

The 2023 EMPOWER conference theme is “Fearless Together,” and conference attendees will hear from Gilbert, Hatcher, and 32 regional speakers about being “fearless together” professionally and personally.

Other presenters include Kate Sholonski, Guzal Mustafina, Dr. Christine Kiesinger, Elizabeth Keiper, Deborah Kolsovsky, Susan Unvarsky, Jasmine Willois, Laura Ducceschi, Karolyn Demarco, Mandie Hendricks, Kimberlee Greenleaf, Megan Stone, Noelle Krempasky, Holly Pilcavage, Alex Grover, Dr. Damary Bonilla-Rodriguez, Maria Traino, Danielle Weinschenk, Kim Drumgo, Dr. Katie Leonard, Nicole Struaser, Jill Valentini, Susan Kelly, June Webre, Elizabeth Nagy, and Marlyn Kissner.

EMPOWER is the premier Women’s Leadership Conference in NEPA and highlights the ability all women have to create positive change in their communities and in their own lives — both professionally and personally — while recognizing the extraordinary power that exists when women come together to support each other.

More information is available at — www.scrantonchamber.com.

