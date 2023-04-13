🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE – A stand-off in Luzerne County peacefully came to a close with one man in custody early Thursday morning, according to our news-gathering partners WBRE/WYOU.

Local police, state police and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were seen responding to a home on Milbre Street for the report of a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Swoyersville Police Chief Josh Wolinsky, the domestic disturbance eventually turned into a barricaded gunman situation when the man, who has not been identified yet, refused to exit the home.

Chief Wolinsky said three surrounding homes were evacuated and other residents on the street were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement secured the scene. SERT was then called to the scene to assist with the case.

The man was peacefully taken into custody following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement according to police. No one was injured during this incident.

Investigators say the man will be arraigned later on Thursday.