In response to “What is the value of tradition in deer hunting?” which focuses on the debate over the traditional opening day to statewide, rifle-based, deer season.

The editorial mentions aspects such as management of the herd “to keep a necessary part of the ecosystem thriving.” As well as “it’s important to limit them enough protect crops and stop obvious animals from plowing into traffic.”

Key word in relation to the concerns mentioned is traditional. While the aspects mentioned need to be science based the actual management of the deer herd is based more on tradition and economics than true game/ecosystem management.

The editorial mentions that hunting and fishing, (note how fishing is added despite being a completely separate activity) involve $1.5 billion in revenue.

The number ignores the costs of hunting, as the deer herd, among other “game species,” are managed primarily to provide ample targets for the dwindling number of hunters. Crop and other property damage costs, especially deer vehicle collisions, far exceed even the most generous economic benefits from hunting by a wide margin.

Unfortunately the Pa. Game Commission is run exclusively by and caters almost exclusively (with a few cover-based exceptions) to hunters.

The debate needs to be about reforming the “tradition” of the PGC on every level, Commissioner credentials (i.e. resumes heavy on hunting industry/organization and political ties) to management practices (hunter desires/opinions rather than science), not just whether opening day should be a Monday or a Saturday.

David Kveragas

Newton