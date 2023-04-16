Wyoming Valley Children’s Association’s annual walk-a-thon draws over 150 participants

Walkers participating n the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association’s walk-a-thon cross Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort. The 150-plus walkers traveled from the WVCA School in Forty Fort to Dennison Street and back.

Some of the ‘walkers’ in the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association’s walk-a-thon actually rode in a wagon. From left are: Luca Bilder, 4, Flynn Covert, 4, and Kristian, 2 (facing away).

Lori Novitski of Sweet Valley drops tickets into bags as she takes part in a raffle during Saturday’s Wyoming Valley Children’s Association walk-a-thon.

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association’s annual walk-a-thon, in its 31st year, has become a tradition for many.

Over 100 people of all ages showed up for the two-mile walk Saturday, embracing the theme of “Do it for the kids.”

The 150-plus walkers traveled from the WVCA School in Forty Fort to Dennison Street and back. Participation was not limited only to participants of the two-legged variety, but included several dogs who seemed to be enjoying a day out among a happy crowd.

Among the canines, was K9 officer Spike and his human counterpart Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh, who enjoyed interacting with those on the walk with them.

Balogh said the two had been visiting the school during the week preceding the walk, when they decided to participate.

“He loves it,” Balogh said of the Labrador Retriever. “And it’s for such a good cause.”

The WVCA has been serving area children of all abilities for nearly 100 years. Students of the school range from birth to kindergarten, Executive Director Nina Zanon said.

The school also helps to educate and support families overall, she added.

The walk provides about $25,000 year to support programming, Zanon said, explaining that the event has grown throughout its history.

“It started as a small group of family and friends, to those in the community who are not familiar with WVCA,” she said. “We also have a lot of our family members come.”

The school has over 140 students enrolled for this school year, a number that has been growing over the last five years.

“This is our highest enrollment in the history of the school,” she said.

Board member Tom Malloy, a district judge, has been supporting the organization for over 30 years.

Malloy said that he was impressed with the organization’s ability to help children all those years ago and decided he and his family who focus their efforts on helping there.

At Saturday’s event, Malloy was enjoying spending time cooking hotdogs over the grill in preparation for lunch following the walk.

“Miracles are done every day at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association,” he said, smiling.

Scott Zanon, whose wife is the executive director, was enjoying the event with his children Ceclia, 4, and Olivia, 3.

The girls had looked forward to the event all week, especially the chance to get their faces painted.

Scott Zanon said the family enjoys the walk and activities every year.

Gabrielle Moore participated in the walk with her friends and family.

Moore whose son Luca, 4, attends the school, described the teachers as “amazing.”

“When Luca came to the school, he was nonverbal,” she said. “Now he’s talking. Every day, he comes home from school happy.”

Teachers Mary Sims and Joan Gilbertson were manning the event’s bake sale, which offered everything from cake pops to cookies to Rice Krispies treats.

The two pointed out that the treats were homemade and donated by parents and staff.

“It’s the wonderful parents, board, and staff that make today possible,” they said.