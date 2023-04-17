🔊 Listen to this

FOSTER TWP. — A woman from New York State died as a result of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on Sunday.

State police at Hazleton identified the woman as Erykah N. Ross, 24, of Buffalo.

State police said Ross, operating a 2012 Dodge Durango, was traveling west when she attempted to pass a 2011 Subaru Outback she struck at about 12:41 p.m.

Ross’ truck became airborne and went down an embankment colliding with a tree, state police said.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were emergency medical services from Freeland, Lehigh Valley, Valley Regional and White Haven and Foster Township Fire Department.