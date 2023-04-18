🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man released on unsecured bail on a pledge he would undergo inpatient treatment is scheduled for a bail revocation hearing Wednesday.

Whether Max August Liebetrau, 22, appears remains to be seen.

Liebetrau, of Butler Street, was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility when his bail was modified from no bail to $100,000 unsecured at his preliminary hearing in Central Court on April 12.

At the hearing, Liebetrau waived charges of criminal trespass for allegedly entering a residence on Somerset Drive, Hanover Township, and an unrelated charge of terroristic threats when he allegedly threatened a male student inside the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center on the campus of Wilkes University.

When he was released, Liebetrau was to admit himself to an inpatient treatment facility and was forbidden from contacting any witnesses or alleged victims.

District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski on Monday filed a bail revocation petition alleging Liebetrau on Friday sent a text message to a witness stating, “pass a message onto (victim’s name),” and failed to admit himself to a treatment facility.

The text message was in violation of his unsecured bail conditions.

“Due to the repeated contact with the witnesses and victim in this case, as well as concerns for the safety of Wilkes University students and the general public, as well as (Liebetrau), the Commonwealth respectfully request that this Honorable Court revoke (Liebetrau’s) bail,” the petition says.

The petition further says Liebetrau has an active Involuntary Emergency Examination and Treatment warrant for an involuntary commitment at a health care facility.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. scheduled a bail revocation hearing for Wednesday.

Liebetrau’s alleged actions prompted Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant to send a letter to students and faculty on Monday.

“As many of you know, a number of our performing arts students have been the focus of disturbing messages and behaviors of a former Wilkes University student,” Cant stated. “This individual is no longer in police custody and their whereabouts are unknown. This has created a significant amount of emotional duress to the students who have previously been contacted by this individual.”

In his letter, Cant stated there have been increased campus police patrols and access to the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center will be limited to the classroom entrance via Wilkes ID swipe access only.