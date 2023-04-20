🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury convicted a Hazle Township man of attempting to burglarize a service station and stealing cigarettes from another business in Pittston Township.

Alexander Ian Cann, 30, of Poolside Drive, was arrested by Pittston Township police after he smashed a window at the Sunoco service station and stole four packs of cigarettes from Joe’s Kwik Mart on state Route 315 on July 14, according to court records.

Cann told police he had just awakened and did not know his whereabouts, court records say.

After a one day trial before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday, a jury convicted Cann on charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit defiant trespass, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. He was also found guilty on summary offenses of retail theft and disorderly conduct.

The jury deliberated for less than one hour before returning the verdict.

Cann was jailed at the county correctional facility awaiting a sentencing hearing June 13.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel J. Mulhern prosecuted.