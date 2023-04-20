🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Several first floor windows and the exterior walls of the Bernard J. Brominski Building were struck with paint balls Wednesday night.

City police said they responded to the building on West North Street at about 11 p.m. finding multiple paint balls were fired at the structure.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed, police said.

The building houses the county’s Domestic Relations, family court and two judges.

Anyone with information about the mischief is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-6678.