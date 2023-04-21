🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — A gymnastics coach was charged Thursday on allegations he possessed and shared child sexual abuse materials.

Andrew P. Neafie, 54, of Benton, was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher on 51 counts of child pornography, eight counts of dissemination of film/photo of children engaged in sex acts and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

Allegations of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials date back to the early 2000s.

Neafie was arrested following an investigation by Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

This story will be updated when more information is received.