🔊 Listen to this

Four days after his bail was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest, former Wilkes University student Max Liebetrau has turned himself in to authorities, according to a statement issued from a representative of Liebetrau’s family.

Liebetrau, initially arrested earlier this month and charged with burglary and terroristic threats stemming from two separate incidents, surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals, according to a statement issued Sunday.

The full statement, sent out Sunday from the law offices of Borland and Borland, LLP in Wilkes-Barre, reads as follows:

“Max Liebetrau gave himself up to U.S. marshals, who were working with his parents to locate his whereabouts. He returned because he missed his family. His parents contacted the U.S. Marshal and he surrendered peacefully and without incident.”

Liebetrau’s arrest on April 1 was in relation to two separate incidents, one involving alleged threats made by Liebetrau against a Wilkes student on campus on March 30.

According to court records, Liebetrau asked a female student during theater practice and asked her to relay a message to a male student. Part of Liebetrau’s message to the male student was that the student “needs to stay away from what is mine of I’ll (expletive) kill him,” according to court records.

Liebetrau was initially denied bail on the charges, but after a preliminary hearing on April 12, he was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. As part of his bail, Liebetrau was supposed to admit himself to an inpatient treatment facility and was forbidden from contacting any witnesses or alleged victims.

On April 17, a message from Wilkes president Dr. Greg Cant cautioned students and faculty that Liebetrau was no longer in police custody, and at that time, his whereabouts were unknown.

Liebetrau’s bail was formally revoked last Wednesday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. after Liebetrau was found to be in violation of his bail conditions.

Court records indicate that Liebetrau is currently being held at the Monroe County Prison, as of Sunday.