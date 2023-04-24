🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The solicitor for Wilkes-Barre Area School District filed a petition to sell the closed Elmer L. Meyers High School to a limited liability company registered in New York City for more than $3.2 million.

The petition list the buyer as Carey Holdings, LLC, with an address of 1274 49th St., Suite 305, Brooklyn, NY.

A Google search of the address returns a three story building with a coffee shop and what appears to be a cellular phone business on the first floor with apartments on the upper floors.

The petition was filed by the school district’s solicitor, Attorney Raymond P. Wendolowski, in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

The petition seeks the court to enter an order directing the private sale of a vacant, unused and unnecessary land owned by a public entity, which is the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Two registered appraisers filed affidavits with the petition agreeing to the sale of the high school building consisting of 250,000 square feet on 7.58 acres of land for $3,201.127.

While Carey Holdings, LLC, is listed as the buyer, a copy of the school board’s minutes from their May 26, 2022, meeting when a resolution was adopted to sell Elmer L. Meyers High School list the buyer as YMSF Family Partnership LP.

Wendolowski could not be reached for comment about the discrepancy in buyers.

Under the school board’s resolution, once the former high school is sold, the building shall never be utilized in any manner for the location and operation of a Charter School and the property is being sold “as-is.”