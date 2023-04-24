🔊 Listen to this

Chief D.F. Pace of the Wyoming Regional Police Department (WARP) presented information on fraud and scams at the recent Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties in-service training at Royal Bakery in Wyoming.

WYOMING – Colleen Garrison, director of the Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, this week said in-service meetings are important because they provide an opportunity for the foster grandparent volunteers to get together and share their experiences once a month.

“It is also a time when community agencies share their programs and information with the volunteers,” Garrison said.

The Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties, sponsored by Telespond Senior Services Inc., held its April in-service meeting at Royal Bakery & Cafe in Wyoming. The owners, Brian Smyla and Becki Harris, hosted the event in their shop at 295 Wyoming Ave.

Garrison said there were 55 senior volunteers at the meeting who enjoyed coffee and cookies provided by the Café.

The attendees were also presented with important information on fraud and scams by Chief D.F. Pace of the Wyoming Regional Police Department (WARP), and Luzerne County Transportation Authority staff members, Debbie Dennis, director of Shared Ride and Gretchen Wintermantel, marketing & communications director, who provided an overview of available services.

For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program, call Colleen Garrison, Director, at 570-961-1950, or email — [email protected]

The Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties provides volunteer opportunities to low-income individuals, ages 55 and older, who give supportive one-on-one attention to children who are at-risk or have special needs.

Foster grandparents serve through local organizations, including Pre-K programs, Head Start programs, elementary schools, and other youth-based programming. Volunteers help children learn to read, provide one-on-one support, and guide children at critical times in their lives. They provide comfort and love, and help community youth achieve a brighter future.

In order to be eligible to become a Foster Grandparent, volunteers must: be willing to serve in Luzerne or Wyoming counties; be at least 55 years of age; have income that does not exceed 200% of the federal guidelines; commit to serve 5-40 hours per week; be willing to help, guide, and assist children; be able to pass required background checks, including fingerprinting. Attendance at monthly in-service meeting is required.

Advisory Council advises and supports the Foster Grandparent Program in the needs of the program and those it serves. Advisory Council Members work with the director and assist with planning the annual goals and objectives, establishing and reviewing the program’s volunteer policies, publicity, recognition, and review of training and practices; and promoting constructive relationships with key individuals and agencies in the community.

