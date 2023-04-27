🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown has released detaiils for the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by Xfinity, which will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Kirby Park on Market Street — with a preview from 5-9 p.m. on Friday night, April 28.

The event will include over 60 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games, and live entertainment (see attached map).

Entertainment

Live entertainment at the Martz Pavilion on Saturday will begin with a 10 a.m. celebration of World Tai Chi Day.

Bret Alexander & Friends will perform from noon to 3 p.m., followed by Idol Kings from 4-7 p.m.

On Sunday local dance companies will participate in Pirouettes in the Park from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crush will perform from 4-7 p.m.

There will be a daily children’s puppet show at 3 p.m. each day.

No booze or pets

Festival attendees are reminded that alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the city parks and pets are not allowed during city sponsored events.

Amusement rides

Huey’s Amusements will have family-friendly rides near the football field. Tickets are $1.50 each, $15 for 12 tickets, and $25 for 24 tickets.

There will be an $18 all-day wristband on Friday, April 28 from 5-9 p.m. as a preview to the Cherry Blossom Festival Weekend.