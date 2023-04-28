🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When Thursday night’s City Council meeting was gavelled to a close, Vincent Balint wasn’t sure his plan was moving forward.

Balint smiled when he realized council unanimously approved the sale of a vacant lot at 773 South Franklin St. to Balint for $65,000 to build a restaurant — Bulldog BBQ — on the property that has been vacant for years.

“We have a lot of work to do, but this is great,” Balint said after the meeting.

Balint declined to offer a lot of details about his new venture, but he did say he will offer great food and the restaurant will not sell alcohol.

“This is a win-win for the city,” said Mayor George Brown. “We sold a lot that has been vacant for a long time and a new restaurant will be built there, returning the property to the city’s tax rolls. Mr. Balint has an impressive plan for that site.”

Balint, who owns and operates Bulldog BBQ on Barney Street, said he plans to expand the business to the South Franklin Street site of the former PanAm Silk Mill. He said he intends to offer indoor and outdoor seating at the new location.

As previously reported by the Times Leader, the city’s Redevelopment Authority purchased the property for $2,000 at a Luzerne County tax sale in June 2001. The vacant mill had been damaged by an arson fire in May of that year and demolition got underway in September 2020.

Council also approved a resolution allowing Istanbul Grill, 40 South Main St., to utilize 15 feet of the city’s right-of-way to offer outdoor seating. The Mediterranean restaurant plans to use the outdoor space to accommodate between 30 and 40 additional customers.

The restaurant also intends to begin offering breakfast, brunch, and lunch once the addition is complete.

Other business

Other items approved by council included:

• Purchase of a 2023 Exmark Lazer Z DS-Series lawn mower for $43,122.80.

• Purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado for $63,800, to be used for the city’s Health Department.

• Approval of an agreement in the amount of $122,599 with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide immunization services.

Council members brought various issues to the council, such as graffiti concerns, traffic line paintings, and broken storm drains.

Council member Bill Barrett said street pavement cuts by utilities have not been repaired on Scott Street. Mayor Brown assured Barrett that he has been talking to the water company and repairs will be made soon.

Barrett also commended the administration for getting the Pine Ridge housing development moving forward. He said new homes are under construction and the site has been cleared of high grass and weeds.

“It’s really nice to see new homes being built in the City of Wilkes-Barre,” Barrett said. “Three or four years ago, there was nothing going on there.”

Council member Tony Brooks asked about non-functioning crosswalks in the city. Administrator Charles McCormick said a city-wide evaluation of crosswalks is underway and the problem will be corrected when the report is completed.

Resident Brian Ferry proposed the city look into creating “living streets” — streets that are designed with the interests of pedestrians and cyclists in mind by providing enriching and experiential spaces.

Ferry said the concept is to make streets safer and more useful for residents.

“You can’t believe how many people think that streets are only for vehicular traffic,” he said.

Council asked Ferry to provide more information on the concept and to also look into possible sources of grant funding.

Council member Beth Gilbert took it a step further, suggesting the city look into creating a marketing coordinator who could help develop the many vacant parcels in the city.

Council also approved the final reading of an ordinance adopting the 2023 Action Plan for the $1.4 million Community Development Block Grant program budget and $349,183 HOME program budget.

