WRIGHT TWP. — At a meeting set for 7:45 p.m. but starting 45 minutes late in front of a crowd of some 200 people with many wearing red, the Crestwood School Board voted to furlough 12 teachers and cut elementary art and library programs.

The move is intended to plug an anticipated $2.7 million shortfall in the 2023-24 budget.

Crowd comments, sometimes angry, ran on through 10 p.m., with the teacher union vice president noting another five teachers are retiring and so far not being replaced. Seven support staff workers have also been laid off.

Union president Janice Ciavarella said the district is suffering a “leadership crisis” with a board unable to “manage taxpayer money.” She pointed out the union took multiple pay freezes since 2011, and was the first in Luzerne County to agree to pay part of their health insurance premiums.

In the end, the board voted 6-3 to cut the programs and furlough 12 employees identified only by number on the agenda.

Voting against the cuts were members Randy Swank, Lauren McCurdy, and Jim Brogna.

