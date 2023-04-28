3-month trek, documentary draw attention to veterans’ issues

Frank Romeo shakes hands with a soldier during his journey across New York State, which is chronicled in the documentary ‘Walk With Frank.’

Depending on where you measure New York State, it’s about 330 miles long and 285 miles wide.

But activist and artist Frank Romeo stretched his 2019 walk across New York to 750 miles to reach his many speaking engagements and to sleep beside fellow veterans in homeless shelters.

“I zig-zagged,” he explained. “Kind of a T-bone.”

The goal of his 3-month journey was to draw attention to mental health issues, especially those that affect veterans who, like Romeo, have suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I call this the PTSD pandemic,” he said in a telephone interview. “We’re in the throes of it. Our whole society is in a mental health crisis. We’re in deep trouble.”

You’ll be able to follow Romeo’s inspiring trek on a big screen at 7:30 p.m. May 19, when Wilkes-Barre natives and brothers Matt and Ryan Mayers bring their documentary, “Walk With Frank,” to the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. While general admission tickets are $10, veterans (plus one guest) will have free admission.

“Just tell the box office you’re a veteran,” said Romeo, who will attend the screening and take part in a question-and-answer session.

Those who attend the screening also will see a display of “Art of War” artwork, some created by Romeo, who credits it with helping to save his life. “I was suicidal,” he said. “I began painting and creating art. The subject was always post-trauma. I began telling the story of PTSD through art.”

Romeo’s journey began when he enlisted in the U.S. Army, shortly after graduation from high school. The draft was coming anyway, so the young man from Long Island figured he might as well sign up.

He was 19 and holding a position on the Vietnam/Cambodia border when he became separated from his companions and ambushed. The Viet Cong shot him seven times and left him for dead.

“It was horrific. I was critically wounded,” Romeo said, noting his fellow soldiers “came back to get me when the fighting had stopped. They put me on a helicopter. I woke up in Japan a month later.”

Because he was deemed too weak to travel the entire way home from Southeast Asia at one time, he flew from Japan to Alaska, then to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and finally to his home hospital. But that wasn’t the end of Romeo’s ordeal.

“When I left the hospital, I was spit on by protesters,” he said. “I found a divided country I found America basically hated the veterans.”

Romeo turned to drugs and alcohol, spent time in prison, and endured family strife. He believes all these problems are linked to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). But it would be years before people came to know it by that name.

“Once he learned to embrace his past and not run from it,” a news release about the documentary explains, “Frank was able to finally take his first steps toward healing. Frank’s honest and open approach creates a space for people to open up and share their personal stories in an intimate way.”

“There was one time, a man near Poughkeepsie approached Frank,” documentary maker Ryan Mayers said in a telephone interview. “He saw Frank as an opportunity to talk about his own experience. He’s had struggles with mental health and didn’t feel comfortable with therapists. But Frank gave him an understanding ear.”

Romeo had many such conversations during his trek across New York, which officially began on March 1, 2019 — his 70th birthday.

“I was a young man then,” Romeo, now 74, said with a laugh.

“It was lonely in the beginning because no one knew I was doing it. Then as I gained momentum and people started interviewing me and writing about me, people would come and walk along with me.”

Documentary makers Matt and Ryan Mayers took turns being in that number.

“We walked with him pretty much the entire way,” Ryan Mayers said. “Frank was so open and warm and motivated and driven in his cause, it made me and Matt want to be part of what he was doing.”

“He had this grand plan that was very impressive for someone of his age with his physical challenges,” Ryan Mayers said of Romeo, who has gone through three spinal surgeries and still suffers nerve damage.

Along the way, Romeo said, he stayed in two dozen homeless shelters. One of them was a place called Richard’s House, in Rochester, N.Y., where he became close to two of the veterans he met. One of those veterans, a former medic, became a nurse and has found work in a trauma center. “Unfortunately, the other one committed suicide,” Romeo said.

Romeo wants to draw attention to the problem of homelessness among veterans — and to the feelings of hopelessness some of them experience.

“I think our veterans, a lot of them are really upset,” he said. “There are so many amputees; the veteran community is kind of reeling from that. I think they’re really questioning their service. What was it for?”

And veterans aren’t the only ones suffering from the long-term effects of PTSD.

“One thing I wasn’t aware of is how families are impacted by PTSD,” Ryan Mayers said. “It was really an eye opener. I’m not a veteran myself. Without having that experience, it’s really hard to know what a soldier experiences during war.”

But in the documentary, veterans, their families and the community at large “will see the story of someone who not only survived PTSD,” Mayers said, “but thrived and tries to give back.”

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT