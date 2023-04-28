🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man who assaulted a Kingston Township police officer was sentenced to prison in Luzerne County Court.

Daniel Gallagher, 49, of Cool Street, was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to 14-to-28 months in state prison on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, defiant trespass and resisting arrest. Gallagher pled guilty to the charges Feb. 13.

Court records say Dallas Township police investigated a report Gallagher was trespassing on the campus of Misericordia University and in a closed construction area moving equipment on Aug. 7.

Gallagher initiated a struggle, kicking several officers repeatedly in their groins and legs, court records say.

A police officer from Kingston Township assisted at the scene and was kicked several times. The officer suffered a knee injury during the struggle.

Gallagher was ordered to pay $2,757.22 in restitution to the Dallas Township Police Department.