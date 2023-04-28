🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A popular pizza and deli in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre was severely damaged by an early morning fire Friday.

Wilkes-Barre City firefighters with assistance from Plains Township and Kingston/Forty Fort fire departments responded to Magda’s Pizza and Deli in the 100 block of Gardner Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke was coming from the building.

