🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services will host the Light It Up Blue cocktail reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight to celebrate 30 years of supporting autism programs for children in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Proceeds from the night will support continuing therapeutic programs, rehab technology, and socialization programs at Allied Services.

The $35 ticket includes your first drink and proceeds benefit pediatric autism services. During the evening, there will be a live drawing for the grand raffle featuring commemorative pearls donated by Tovon & Company OR the impressive tower of liquor.

Raffle tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

For more information on tonight’s event, click here.