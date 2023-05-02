🔊 Listen to this

Would you like to learn some of the details about the Dietrich that we shared with a class of 13 leaders?

I was pleased to join our leader and Executive Director, Erica Rogler, to meet the Leadership class of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, proudly presented by Wyoming County Chamber President Gina Suydam. Gina wanted the students to learn all they could about the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater – how it came to be and how it has expanded to include more events and classes for the community.

I thought you too would like to know some of the details we shared. After explaining our history, our mission, and the programs we offer as well as 365 days a year of movies, Erica shared these amazing facts. In the last fiscal year over 53,850 children and adults benefited from movies, classes, and events at the Dietrich.

Why is this so important? It is a fact that the arts drive tourism. People come to the Dietrich for film festivals, art exhibits, theatre, music, and concerts on screen. In addition the Dietrich has 25 employees and has helped to attract other businesses like restaurants to the town center. First and foremost though, the arts build bridges, foster creativity, goodness, and beauty, bringing us together regardless of ethnicity, religion or age. Now you know why the Dietrich was a destination for a Chamber of Commerce Leadership class.

The Wyoming County Arts and Artists Tour is coming up and the Dietrich is a destination open to everyone for the Amy and Steve Colley exhibit of Amy’s paintings and Steve’s sculptures. Amy and Steve are the resident artists at the Dietrich Sheldon Art Studio, teaching art classes for children and adults for over 20 years. Both are graduates of the Parson School of Design, and both have experience teaching all ages and abilities. In addition they are both accomplished artists and this is your chance to meet them and honor them on Sunday, May 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. We are so proud that they have opened the world of art to so many in our community, bringing each student a little further along in finding their true artistic expressions.

Another Dietrich destination for LEGO fans is The LEGO Movie on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m., free and sponsored by the Milton Hershey School. Can LEGO figurine Emmet save the world? Come and enjoy free popcorn and soda. Tickets are available at www.mhskids.org/localevents. What a great opportunity for adults and children to see this animated story about an unlikely LEGO hero.

Yet another free film at the Dietrich is Strategic Air Command, a Dietrich Film Favorite, showing on Wednesday, May 10, at 1 and 7 p.m. This special film, sponsored by the Gay family in celebration of Steve Gay’s 80th birthday is the 1955 film classic that stars James Stewart and June Allyson. It is the story of a baseball player whose flying skills learned in World War II are needed again in the Cold War era. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to reserve your seats. Help celebrate Steve Gay’s birthday.

Finally, mark your calendar for a way to celebrate another dear friend, Joan Daniels. She was planning to see the movie Viva Maestro! during the pandemic, but she did not live to see it. Now it is sponsored to honor and remember Joan by making this amazing film about a unique and beloved orchestra conductor available to all. Gustavo Dudamel believes that music can unite us and he has proven that it can. The free showing is on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. Mark your calendar for a free memorable movie and a chance to remember Joan Daniels, a friend to those of us at the Dietrich and so many more.