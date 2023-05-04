🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the Pennsylvania State Senate has confirmed Michael B. Carroll as the next Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary.

Under the direction of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Carroll has prioritized efficiency and customer service at PennDOT and is focused on directly improving the lives of Pennsylvanians through streamlined, helpful services.

Carroll has advocated in support of Gov. Shapiro’s budget, which will provide increased funding for Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges while ensuring the critical work of the State Police remains fully funded.

Among other accomplishments since Carroll has taken office, PennDOT has put 229 construction projects out to bid, totaling $869.5 million in value.

Additionally, PennDOT has made more than 20 commonly-used driver licensing and motor vehicle forms available for online submission, just one week after Gov. Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services provided by the Commonwealth.

Carroll, of Avoca, was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2006, representing the 118th Legislative District, and he served as Democratic chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018 through 2022.

“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I’m proud of the team we have assembled to carry PennDOT’s important mission forward,” Carroll said. “Transportation is central to every aspect of our daily lives, and the PennDOT team is hard at work keeping people across the Commonwealth connected to opportunity and each other. I am honored to carry out Governor Shapiro’s vision to ensure PennDOT builds a better future for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Senate also confirmed two other of Gov. Shapiro’s cabinet nominations: Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich, and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger.

