🔊 Listen to this

Lakes and rivers. Mountain views. Parks and concert venues. Pizza. Historic architecture. Trains thundering across scenic terrain.

Whatever your favorite scenes from around Northeastern Pennsylvania, this Sunday is the time to truly let them shine.

For the third year in a row, May 7 will be commemorated as #570Day on social media — a play on the date and the region’s area code, just in case you didn’t pick up on that — when people will be encouraged to use that hashtag when posting pictures from around the region.

The day aims to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the people and places within the 570 area code.

Spearheaded by the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, the #570Day committee is comprised of volunteers Ahmad Ali, Cara Green, Christine Meluskey, Amber Riedinger, Megan Schlosser Filak, Racheal Stark, and Maegan Zielinski.

“The idea is to not only share the love for the area, but to also motivate people to get out and experience it,” a release from the committee stated.

The committee urges people around the region to share what they love about the 570 area, whether by showcasing their favorite lakeside spot, thanking someone for making a difference in the community, spotlighting a product made in the 570, or giving a shout out the best local craft brew.

“On (the first) #570Day in 2021 photos, videos, and stories of the great people and places from across the region flooded social media,” the release added. “Last year the daylong celebration went even further and grew beyond the social media posts as #570Day deals, events, and specials sprang up around Northeast PA.”

This year, in building on that theme, the committee is asking businesses and organizations to get creative and get involved by putting a spin on their specialty to create a #570Day treat, offer a special, or host an event.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/570Day and be sure to follow #570Day on social media on Sunday.