JENKINS TWP. — A man from Weatherly charged by Jenkins Township police for his alleged role in stealing two motorcycles from a storage container was arraigned Thursday.

Court records say Brandon J. Zeigler, 31, and Timothy Jones, 32, of White Haven, entered a storage container of a landscaping business on South Township Boulevard and stole a 2012 Harley Davidson and a 2002 Honda CBR on April 14.

Jones was employed at the landscaping business, according to court records.

Police allege surveillance cameras recorded the two men climbing over a fence and stealing the motorcycles and driving away at about 11:10 p.m.

Court records say Zeigler and Jones drove the motorcycles to an area near Oak Street where they loaded the bikes onto a trailer hitched to a 2002 Ford Super Duty F350 truck.

Jones was arrested when he showed up for work at the landscaping business on April 18.

Police also charged Jones with stealing a a skeleton grapple from the business.

Jones was charged with two counts of theft and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night and driving with a suspended license for the motorcycle thefts. He was also charged with theft for stealing the grapple.

Jones was jailed for lack of $25,000 bail when he was arrested but was released when his bail was modified to unsecured bail on May 2, according to court records.

Zeigler was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night. He was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.