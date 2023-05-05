🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council spent nearly two hours Thursday publicly interviewing the three top manager finalists.

The finalists, in the order they were recommended by the citizen search committee: prior county acting manager and chief solicitor Romilda Crocamo, county 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans and county Engineer William McIntosh, who oversees county buildings and grounds.

Council plans to vote on a selection Tuesday, with seven of 11 votes required for the manager hiring.

A lottery system was used to determine the order in which they were interviewed, and finalists were sequestered without access to technology as they waited their turn to prevent advance knowledge of the questions they would be asked by council.

As an added precaution, council members had input in the drafting of questions but worked with the citizen search committee to assemble them so council did not receive them until shortly before the meeting, said council Chairwoman Kendra Vough.

McIntosh

A Dallas resident, McIntosh was interviewed first.

He is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania and has worked in county government since 2016, first as a staff engineer and fleet manager. In September 2018, he was promoted to county engineer and the manager of buildings and grounds.

McIntosh previously held several engineering positions at PPL Susquehanna LLC from 2008 through 2015 at the nuclear power plant in Salem Township, including work as a support engineer, senior assessor and senior engineer. He also worked as a construction manager supervising projects at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany and as a senior engineer at Commonwealth Telephone Enterprises Inc. in Dallas, where he worked for more than 14 years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from Penn State University, a master’s degree in organizational management from Misericordia University and a master’s degree in business administration, also from Misericordia.

McIntosh told council he was attracted to the role because he has the experience, education and knowledge to provide strong leadership needed in county government. He has worked with many county departments in his position and oversaw several major projects, including restoration of the dome in the historic courthouse and renovations at the county’s human services building following a firebombing.

He identified staffing levels as the biggest issue currently facing the county. Several departments, such as 911 and Children and Youth, remain severely understaffed, and the county has struggled to recruit a new information technology director, he said.

One of the questions asked if he ever solved a problem and prevented it from escalating. McIntosh said he traced a small roof leak at the county engineer’s office and determined the roof was past its life expectancy and had to be replaced. Swift action led to the roof replacement project slated for completion this summer, which averted more costly structural repairs that would be caused by additional leaks that have surfaced, he said.

McIntosh said he would address staff turnover by ensuring workers are paid competitively and have a positive work environment so they stay put after they are trained.

In a question about tracking and remaining accessible for the county’s more than 30 departments, McIntosh said all departments must report through one of the eight division heads, and he would use a team approach with those eight to make sure they have realistic and attainable goals. He compared it to a dragon boat, when cooperation among everyone is necessary to move forward and in the right direction.

Asked if he has a 90-day plan in mind, McIntosh said he would not come in “guns blazing” during this period but would thoroughly examine each division to determine their needs — not wants — to deliver required services.

County workers need stability, he said.

“We’ve been in chaos now almost two years,” he said.

In a question about something covered by the media that he believes could have or should have been avoided, McIntosh pointed to the lack of required residency notations for candidates in some May 16 primary election races. He said there should be a procedure and checklist on all requirements.

Responding to a question about improving employee morale, McIntosh reiterated the need for stability and providing workers with the tools and guidance they need to perform.

Crocamo

A West Hazleton resident, Crocamo is an attorney and shareholder at the law firm Elliott Greenleaf & Dean. She also works as an assistant solicitor for Scranton city government.

She had worked at two New York City law firms and as managing attorney at the Barbara J. Hart Justice Center in Scranton before starting her county government employment in 2010.

Crocamo initially worked as a master of county juvenile delinquency and dependency court and then as a law clerk for county Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. In July 2016, she was hired as chief county solicitor to oversee the county’s law division.

Council had appointed Crocamo as acting manager when C. David Pedri left the manager position in July 2021 — a role she filled for approximately 10 months.

Crocamo applied for the previous permanent manager position. Council was unable to act on the hiring in March 2022 because no finalist secured the required seven votes, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for Crocamo. Citing the interest of council and the county as a whole, Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration, resulting in nine of 11 council members voting to hire Robertson, who ended his position here in November.

Shortly before Robertson’s arrival, Crocamo left to accept a position at Elliott Greenleaf & Dean.

Crocamo has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from New York University and earned her law degree and a master’s of law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York.

Asked why she is interested, Crocamo said this is a pivotal moment in the county’s history, and “maintaining the status quo will have Luzerne County retreating.”

She said she wants to be part of moving the county forward to make it exemplary across both the state and nation.

“It is time today — now — for Luzerne County to be viewed in a positive light, and not to be a joke.”

One of her first priorities would be requiring department heads to recommend at least five measures to improve efficiencies, saying streamlining of services is necessary because the administration cannot rely on increasing taxes “as a default.”

There are many issues, including staffing and fiscal challenges, but Crocamo said she believes the biggest is a lack of collaboration within the administration and between the administration and council.

On the question about solving a problem before it became urgent, Crocamo said she successfully worked with municipalities and council members to stop a state toll bridge plan that would have dramatically disrupted residents in White Haven and Nescopeck.

Staff turnover and vacancies could stem from compensation, management/mismanagement or individuals not in the appropriate positions, but she believes a lack of stability is the main factor.

Early on, within the first 90 days, Crocamo said she would assess purchasing procedures and compile and provide to council status reports on all outstanding engineering projects, litigation and grants.

She also promised briefings for council on the state of the prison and Children and Youth and a maintenance and repair report on all county-owned roads and bridges.

More communication with municipalities and department/division head training on purchasing procedures and other protocols also are among her plans.

Already familiar with all departments and their functions, Crocamo said she will hold regular planning meetings with division heads and also incorporate their department managers in some of them to ensure she stays on top of issues, both good and bad.

A running list of all contracts and termination dates also would be created so the administration does not come to council on short notice seeking action, she said, adding council should have ample notice to make its decisions.

On the question of an event covered by the media that she would have handled differently, Crocamo pointed to the November 2022 general election paper shortage. A specific public statement should have been issued by the administration early that morning to let voters know what was happening and how it was being addressed, she said.

Rosencrans

A Dallas Township resident, Rosencrans has more than 27 years of experience in municipal and county government.

He has worked for the county more than 17 years, starting as a data/technical support manager in March 2006. He was appointed interim 911 director in May 2013 and was promoted to 911 executive director in 2014.

At the start of 2022, he served as the county’s interim operational services division head for 90 days while continuing to oversee 911.

Rosencrans was a full-time Dallas Township police officer from June 1998 until his county employment.

He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from King’s College. He also completed the Act 120 police officers training program and has numerous certifications in the emergency services, leadership, 911 professional and law enforcement fields.

Asked why he is interested, Rosencrans said he truly cares about the county’s success and image and is tired of reading negative news reports about county government.

He wants to eliminate an “us versus them” mentality between the administration and council.

“I want to work together to get this county back on track,” he said.

The 911 center has 34 vacancies, and Rosencrans said he is developing a plan that will be brought to council. Rosencrans said he always presents a solution along with problems when he comes before council.

On budgeting, Rosencrans said he always comes in under-budget at the end of the year and has brought in millions of dollars from grants. He would apply that standard to all departments as the manager and is prepared to make surgical cuts where necessary, he said.

Rosencrans said his first day on the job as manager would include a visit to the election bureau to identify what must be done to “stop the mistakes.”

The prison also must be a focus because it is “bleeding the county” financially, partly due to the continued need for repairs, he said.

Regarding a 90-day plan, Rosencrans said he would “hit the ground running” because hyper-focus is necessary to address multiple pressing issues.

Within 30 days, he would determine if he has the right team of top managers because effective managers surround themselves with a strong team, he said.

Consistency and a “calming presence” should help with employee morale, he said. Enhanced communication with council also could alleviate anxiety and angst among workers when they must present matters to council at public meetings, he said.

Rosencrans said he is a strong communicator and very hands-on. Although he has no experience managing an entire county, he said he is a quick learner and already accustomed to juggling emergency call center needs for numerous police and emergency response entities.

He added he is accountable and will never lie to council or the public, even if the truth hurts.

In closing, Rosencrans said he could easily stay at 911 and retire from that position but decided to step up because he believes he can fix the county’s problem. Either way, Rosencrans said he will respect council’s decision and commit fully, whether at 911 or as county manager.

