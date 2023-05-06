🔊 Listen to this

The Stegmaier game clock is back in its spot at the 109th Field Artillery Armory in Kingston.

KINGSTON — After performing most of the integral electrical work on the refurbishing of the Stegmaier clock, West Side Area Career and Technology Center senior Damon Williams deserves a gold medal.

For those who don’t get that reference, Stegmaier was always billed as the Gold Medal Beer and the scoreboard was the Stegmaier Gold Medal Clock.

Williams, 18, of Plymouth, was credited with doing the bulk of the work to restore the former game clock of the Wilkes-Barre Barons that hung in the rafters of the 109th Field Artillery Armory — aka the Kingston Armory — for decades.

In 2018, the storied clock was taken down from its perch at the armory and taken to the West Side Career & Technology Center in Pringle. The clock was to be repaired and then returned to the Armory, its rightful place.

What ensued was a long struggle to get parts and to find a way to get the clock back in working order.

Williams, who was assigned to the repair project just two months ago, said he was able to re-wire the clock to get it to light up in its familiar yellow, red and green colors and the distinctive horn has also been fixed.

But the clock will never be able to be used as a game clock because, Williams said, the parts were just no longer available.

“We were aware of some of the history of the clock,” Williams said. “And there were a lot of challenges to get it repaired. There were a lot of connections that were loose and we were able to get the clock to light up and for the horn to sound.”

Sergeant Major (SGM) Charles Boyer said the 109th Field Artillery unit is very pleased to have the clock back in place and working.

“The clock is a piece of history,” SGM Boyer said. “It’s a part of this community. That clock has been here during the Wilkes-Barre Barons era and it’s been here for so many other events and venues.”

SGM Boyer said the soldiers of the 109th Field Artillery often work out in the Armory, but he said they have not used the clock for basketball or other sports.

“And we did give the students a tour of the Armory and we may have a few recruits to sign up,” SGM Boyer said.

Robert Hassaj, an electrical technology instructor at West Side Area Career & Technical center, said the school’s administration, headed by Chief School Administrator Dr. Thomas Duffy and Assistant Director/Principal Richard Rava, were overwhelmingly supportive of the reconditioning of the scoreboard clock and deserve much credit in its return.

“Damon Williams did the reconditioning and certainly benefited from the experience,” Hassaj said. “As I mentioned, Damon was able to explore some older technology that he will certainly be able to reflect on as he continues in his electrical career.”

Sophomore students Isabella Fenner and Jayden Brinzo have been assigned to create a news package/documentary about the Stegmaier clock’s restoration.

“The students did a great job getting the clock wired up and back together,” SGM Boyer said. “The other piece of the puzzle is the neon ‘Stegmaier Beer Time’ sign for the top. That is over at Fieseler Signs, Inc., in Wilkes-Barre. We should have that back soon.”

For decades, the Stegmaier Beer Time clock kept time for many Wilkes-Barre Barons basketball games going back many years. It also kept time for many high school games, most notable the 1967-68 Wyoming Valley West team that used the armory as the Spartans home floor for many games.

There were overflow crowds at the armory, when a cloud of smoke hovered over the basketball court and, at times, made it even harder for anybody to see the clock. But the clock was there — always.

School officials said the students have done considerable research, looking for sources to purchase the correct bulbs, for instance, and making sure the proper paint was found.

This information can be found with an Internet search:

“Pictured is the unique Stegmaier basketball scoring clock at the Kingston Armory. Though the Eastern Basketball League, along with the Barons, folded in the late 1960s, this old time scoreboard still exists. Another testament to its age is the two digit scoring lights. During the games, the gold neon ‘Stegmaier Beer Time’ would be visible for all of the fans to see.”

