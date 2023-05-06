🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Throughout the mostly six hour standoff at an apartment building on East Church Street Friday night, state police troopers with the Special Emergency Response Team launched a drone equipped with cameras and lights.

The drone was sent through an opening at the building finding Nathan Ernest Wright, 32, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, state police at Wilkes-Barre stated.

Wright initiated a standoff with Nanticoke City Police while he barricaded himself inside 312 E. Church St., Apt. 9A, at about 5 p.m. as SERT troopers staggered into the area from 6 to 7 p.m., including a team that operated the drone.

Nearly 25 SERT troopers geared-up in their protective body armor and set up a perimeter around the apartment building while two heavily armored sport utility vehicles and a fortified Bob-Cat with a battery arm were placed in position.

A launching pad was set up in the middle of East Church Street for the drone near a communications van equipped with radios and video monitors.

Just after 9 p.m., apparent gunshots were heard and nearly one hour later at about 10 p.m., two flash grenades were ignited.

State police said the SERT’s drone made entry into the building and obtained video surveillance that showed Wright was deceased.

Authorities during the incident said Wright was in possession of a firearm.

It was not immediately known if Wright threatened any law enforcement officials. Court records say Nanticoke police filed a criminal complaint charging Wright with reckless endangerment on Friday.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information is released.