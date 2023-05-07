🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Robert Moulton, of Edwardsville, and Lacey Danilovitz, of Moosic, were the top finishers in the Wyoming Valley Striders Cherry Blossom/Tim Thomas Memorial 5 Mile Run on Sunday in Kirby Park.

The 30-year-old Moulton finished in 27 minutes, 23 seconds. He finished 2:23 ahead of second-place finisher Chris Sabol, of Grand Prairie, Texas. Sabol, 25, finished in 29:46.

Nathan Higgins, of Mountain Top, finished third. The 16-year-old posted a time of 29:59.

Danilovitz is a familiar name to the area running community. Not only is the 18-year-old a standout high school runner, she has already captured victories in a number of the Wyoming Valley’s premier races.

On Sunday, the Riverside senior finished in 33:30, 23 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shelby Foster. Foster, 29 and of Kingston, finished in 33:53. She was followed by Kris Danilovitz, Lacey’s mother, who finished in 34:35.

Lacey’s 16-year-old brother, Daniel Danilovitz, finished eighth overall in the race in 31:53.

For complete results, click here.

Check back at timesleader.com later for more on the race, including photos.