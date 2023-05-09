🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Wilkes-Barre did not contest charges she stabbed a woman during a carjacking outside a grocery store.

Natasha Mona Watson, 34, last known address as 12 Regent St., approached Danielle Richard in the parking lot outside the now defunct Save-A-Lot on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and asked for directions to a Dollar General store on May 19, 2022, according to court records.

Richard loaded groceries into her Honda Civic and returned the shopping cart when she was approached by Watson asking for directions, court records say.

Police in court records say Watson brandished a knife and began stabbing Richard in an unprovoked attack.

Richard told police she did not know Watson who had a “crazy” look in her eyes.

Three children with Watson screamed, “Please Stop” as she repeatedly stabbed Richard, who suffered numerous stab wounds to her back and shoulder areas, court records say.

Richard suffered a collapsed lung from being stabbed.

Watson struggled with Richard for the keys to the Honda that Watson occupied and fled, initiating a pursuit through Wilkes-Barre. Watson left behind the three children unable to get them into the Honda.

City police terminated the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

Watson was arrested when she crashed the Honda on North River Street in Plains Township.

Before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday, Watson pled no contest to charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Watson remains jailed at the county correctional facility awaiting a sentencing hearing July 6.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans prosecuted.

Attorney Katelyn Spellman from the Public Defender’s Office represented Watson.